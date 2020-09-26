UrduPoint.com
PHA Sets Up Complaint Cell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

PHA sets up complaint cell

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has set up a complaint cell to redress public complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has set up a complaint cell to redress public complaints on priority basis.

PHA sources said on Saturday that PHA Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema had issued direction for setting up complaint cell where people could contact online for the registration of their complaints relating to Parks & Horticulture Authority.

The cell staff has been directed to respond to the public queries and complaints promptly so that performance of the department could be improved as per people's expectations. The PHA DG would positively monitor the performance of complaint cell and strict action would be taken against any negligence, lethargy and delinquency. Sufficient staff is being deputed in the complaint cellwhich would start functioning within next couple of days,sources added.

