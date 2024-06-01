Open Menu

PHA Sets Up Complaint Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a complaint center for registration of public complaints.

Now citizens can lodge their complaints about PHA at cell No 0335 999 2025. PHA Director General Abdul Qadir Shah said here Saturday that all possible measures were being taken to redress public complaints.

