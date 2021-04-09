PHA sets up special counters to provide free plants to citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up special counters at Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road and Liaquat Bagh Park to provide free of cost plants to the citizens.

According to PHA Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain, the authority was making all out efforts to enhance greenery in the city in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play their role to make the Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami programme, a success.

He informed that the citizens can also avail the facility of free home delivery of the saplings.

Malik Abid Hussain said the PHA had worked day and night under the patronage and guidance of Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman of PHA Asif Mehmood, to produce the plants being provided to the citizens in its own nurseries which include a wide range of variety of the plants.

He informed the citizens were enjoying the colorful flowers displayed by PHA Rawalpindi at 10 kilometers long median strip of the Murree Road from Faizabad to Liaguat Bagh.

Malik Abid Hussain said the authority on the special instructions of its chairman, had arranged the flower exhibition in the open at the median strip of the Murree Road.

He said, nowadays, the flowers were in full bloom as the temperature rises in the city.

He informed that the flower exhibition was arranged at Murree Road in view of the third wave of coronavirus and ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government to contain spread of the virus.

He said due to COVID-19 situation, the exhibition was shifted from the parks to the road to entertain the people.

The PHA was planting the saplings at the parks, vacant public and private barren lands, highways and fields and orchards and all out efforts were being made to fulfill the dream of Green Pakistan, he added.

