PHA spending Rs 30 mln on construction of entry gate

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is constructing an entry gate at Narrwala road to beautify the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is constructing an entry gate at Narrwala road to beautify the city.

PHA Director Rai Naeemullah on Thursday said that an amount of Rs 30 million would be spent on the construction of the gate.

During his visit to the site, he directed the contractor to speed up the construction work by ensuring transparency in the project. He also directed the PHA engineers and officers to continue strict monitoring of the project.