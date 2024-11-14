PHA Started Washing Of Plants, Green Areas In City
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority has started washing of plants and trees in green belts and green areas in the city under smog measures.
PHA Director General Dilawar Khan said here on Thursday that a comprehensive policy has been evolved to combat smog situations in the city under which green areas in the city would be expanded.
A smog awareness drive was also being launched at public level by the authority.
He said that maximum tree plantation was imperative to protect the natural environment.
