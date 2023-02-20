UrduPoint.com

PHA Starts Arrangements For Jashan-e-Baharan In March

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started arrangements to organise Jashan-e-Baharan in the last week March as preparation of 24,000 flower pots for display of flowers at green belts and parks.

During a visit of PHA Nursery here on Monday, Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that exemplary arrangements would be made during Jashan-e-Baharan to provide best recreation to citizens.

He said that the department has already made flower carpets of more than 100,000 flowers at Qasim Fort Park, Aaam Khas Bagh and Arts Council Park.

He said that various other activities would also be organized along with a flower exhibition during Jashan-e-Baharan.

He said that gardeners of PHA working day and night for preparation of flower pots for the Jashan-e-Baharan festival adding that different development projects were also continued at parks and green belts of the city.

The DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan maintained that recreational activities would be restored at all parks of the city by ensuring different facilities.

