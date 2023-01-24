PHA starts campaign to wash trees, greenbelts

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a campaign under which trees, greenbelts and plants would be washed on daily basis in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a campaign under which trees, greenbelts and plants would be washed on daily basis in the provincial capital.

On the direction of PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed, the process of trees washing, parks and greenbelts maintenance were geared up. Parks and greenbelts of Shadman, Rehmanpura, Ferozepur Road, GOR-IV, Jail Road and other areas were maintained under the campaign in Phase-I.

In this regard, the DG Zeeshan Javaid said that PHA was taking all possible measures to eliminate smog and air pollution.

Anti-smog operation of PHA was going on through plantation, sanitation and tree washing, he added.

The PHA had imposed a complete ban on burning of green waste, he informed.

The DG further said that every city should play its positive role for clean and green Lahore.

The environment could be made healthy and better with more planting and sanitation.

The PHA was striving to make the city clean and green.