UrduPoint.com

PHA Starts Campaign To Wash Trees, Greenbelts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 07:14 PM

PHA starts campaign to wash trees, greenbelts

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a campaign under which trees, greenbelts and plants would be washed on daily basis in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a campaign under which trees, greenbelts and plants would be washed on daily basis in the provincial capital.

On the direction of PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed, the process of trees washing, parks and greenbelts maintenance were geared up. Parks and greenbelts of Shadman, Rehmanpura, Ferozepur Road, GOR-IV, Jail Road and other areas were maintained under the campaign in Phase-I.

In this regard, the DG Zeeshan Javaid said that PHA was taking all possible measures to eliminate smog and air pollution.

Anti-smog operation of PHA was going on through plantation, sanitation and tree washing, he added.

The PHA had imposed a complete ban on burning of green waste, he informed.

The DG further said that every city should play its positive role for clean and green Lahore.

The environment could be made healthy and better with more planting and sanitation.

The PHA was striving to make the city clean and green.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail Road All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

15 minutes ago
 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representa ..

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative calls on Chairman NDMA

7 minutes ago
 Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamb ..

Justice Sardar Tariq recuses from hearing in-chamber appeals about cypher

7 minutes ago
 Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks f ..

Poland hopeful for 'quick' German reply on tanks for Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecratio ..

SCBAP condemns incident of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

7 minutes ago
 450 kites seized in Faisalabad

450 kites seized in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.