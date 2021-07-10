PHA starts cleanliness drive

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated cleanliness drive in which all the lakes and waterfalls in parks would be cleaned to avoid dengue threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated cleanliness drive in which all the lakes and waterfalls in parks would be cleaned to avoid dengue threat.

These views were expressed by PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi while presiding over a meeting on dengue preventive measures here at Jilani Park on Saturday.

He said that dengue larvae breeding could be eliminated by promoting a culture of cleanliness.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in adopting anti-dengue precautionary measures.

Fumigation would be carried out at nurseries, gardens and workplaces to prevent dengue breeding and special care would be taken for cleanliness in offices, he asserted.

DG also issued special instructions to check the growth of dengue in monsoon and directed the staff to gear up dengue surveillance and cleanliness works in parks.

He instructed the gardeners to carry out anti-dengue spray at suspected points.

The meeting was attended by all horticulture and project directors of PHA.