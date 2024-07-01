PHA Starts Collecting Ad Regulatory Fee
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started collecting advertisement regulatory feed here on Monday.
Earlier, a contractor was collecting the advertisement fee whose contract had expired on June 30, 2024.
PHA has informed people that the fee will be collected by the authority itself now.
According to official sources, the authority has also advertised a land line number 041-9200125 for guidance and information.
