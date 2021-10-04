UrduPoint.com

PHA Starts Grand Cleanliness Operation At Green Belts

Mon 04th October 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started a grand cleanliness operation at green belts of the city under the cleanliness week during the ongoing "Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" program of the provincial government.

The officials and gardeners of the PHA participated in the cleanliness operation and lifted tons of garbage and useless items from the green belts of the city.

The operation has been launched under the supervision of PHA Incharge Zone-4 Ahmed Shahzad. The trimming of saplings and trees was also made by the teams during the operation.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that cleanliness of the city was responsibility of every citizen.

He urged masses to cooperate with the PHA administration in making city clean and avoid throwing garbage on green belts. He said that garbage containers and dustbins have been installed at all parks and green belts for public facilitation.

More Stories From Pakistan

