PHA Starts Horticulture Work On Reclaimed Land
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has commenced
efforts to beautify green belts in the city after removal of encroachments.
Encroachments along the “Ganda Nala” from Pindi Stop to Chandni Chowk have been eradicated
and horticulture work has been started on the reclaimed government land. This includes the planting
of Korean grass, ornamental plants, seasonal flowers, and shade trees around the drain areas.
In response to the monsoon season, a drainage path has been constructed from the road to the drain
to ensure water flow and prevent flooding.
Further improvements have also been made to the green belt adjoining Jail Road, particularly in the Dinpur
Lane area while looking ahead, the engineering department of PHA will focus on the beautification of the outer wall and green belt of Race Course Garden in the next phase.
As a part of the monsoon plantation campaign, the green belts are being enhanced with additional shade trees, said by Director General PHA, Tahir Watto and added that ongoing efforts also included the trimming of overgrown grass and unnecessary branches to maintain green belts.
