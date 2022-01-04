PHA starts implementation of city beautification plan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started implementation on a plan chalked out for the beautification of the city.

In this regard, work on installation of monuments and models have been started in important crossings and alongside the roads.

Director General PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema said here Tuesday that a model of ' Sui Dhaga' to highlight textile culture of the city has been displayed at GTS chowk while beautiful fountains have been installed at canal road and leaf art work at Samundri Road.

The statues of legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Arfa Karim Randhawa, Sardar Bhagat Singh will be displayed at Koh-e-Noor Chowk to pay tribute to their services.

She said that in the first phase, work on the project had been initiated.