UrduPoint.com

PHA Starts Implementation Of City Beautification Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

PHA starts implementation of city beautification plan

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started implementation on a plan chalked out for the beautification of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started implementation on a plan chalked out for the beautification of the city.

In this regard, work on installation of monuments and models have been started in important crossings and alongside the roads.

Director General PHA Asima Ijaz Cheema said here Tuesday that a model of ' Sui Dhaga' to highlight textile culture of the city has been displayed at GTS chowk while beautiful fountains have been installed at canal road and leaf art work at Samundri Road.

The statues of legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Arfa Karim Randhawa, Sardar Bhagat Singh will be displayed at Koh-e-Noor Chowk to pay tribute to their services.

She said that in the first phase, work on the project had been initiated.

Related Topics

Road Samundri Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Textile

Recent Stories

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected ..

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

36 seconds ago
 KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

37 seconds ago
 Two accused arrested

Two accused arrested

39 seconds ago
 Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

40 seconds ago
 Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

42 seconds ago
 Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.