PHA starts implementation of dengue SOP on visitors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday started the implementation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the citizens visiting parks of the city.

Taking strict action on the directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the PHA administration has directed citizens to wear full-arm clothes before visiting parks.

The PHA has also formed a special dengue cell to ensure the prevention of dengue cases.

According to PHA spokesman Jalaluddin, a comprehensive awareness campaign by the department was also underway to create awareness among the masses by distributing pamphlets. The officials of the PHA were also specifically focusing on cleanliness arrangements at parks under the preventive measures.