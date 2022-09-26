PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started a Monsoon campaign during which 25,000 trees would be planted at parks, green belts and other places of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started a Monsoon campaign during which 25,000 trees would be planted at parks, green belts and other places of the city.

Director Admin and Finance, PHA Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said on Monday that the months of August to October were suitable for plantation during which more than 10,000 trees have been planted so far, while a total of 25,000 trees would be planted in the ongoing monsoon campaign.

He said that a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched to urge masses to participate in the tree-plantation campaign. Nabi said that local people would be asked to plant maximum trees in order to give environmental pollution free country to the next generation.