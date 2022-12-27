PHA starts plantation of Marigold for beautification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started the plantation of Marigold flowers at green belts and intersections of the city under the beautification plan here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan, the PHA teams have started the plantation of the Marigold flower at green belts and intersections of the city.

The plantation has been completed at High Court Chowk and Kalma Chowk where other flower pots have also been installed for beautification.

On the other hand, flowers were also being planted at parks and green belts of the city under the beautification plan where different kinds of flowers were being displayed. The DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan has directed officers concerned to plant maximum flowers in the city.