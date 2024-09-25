PHA starts planting winter flowers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started planting a variety of decorative

flowers for coming winter season, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said

here on Wednesday.

According to DG Tahir Wattoo, PHA staff have started planting marigold and French

marigold saplings along greenbelts this week. The roads where these flowers had

been planted include Gulberg Main Boulevard, Canal Road, Jail Road, Doctor's Hospital,

Gulberg Main Market, Ali Zeb Road, and Sabzazar Main Boulevard.

He said marigolds were prized for their bright blooms, low maintenance, and easy

cultivation, adding they were admired for their beauty, cultural value, and use in pest

control.

Among the three main types, French marigolds were compact, growing 6-12 inches tall,

and feature single or double flowers, he added.

Marigolds also play a significant role in Hindu rituals, used in various forms to honor deities.

Their saffron and orange hues symbolize renunciation and are offered as a mark of respect

and surrender. Garlands made of marigolds are commonly used to show reverence to gods

and goddesses.

Wattoo further announced that the PHA had also cultivated Indian Dahlia seedlings

in its Murree nursery. This week, the seedlings will be transferred to 12- and 14-inch pots.

Once fully grown, they will be showcased at PHA's annual floral exhibition, he added.

He added that the PHA is committed to transforming Lahore into a true city of gardens

and flowers, he added.