PHA Starts Planting Winter Flowers
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started planting a variety of decorative
flowers for coming winter season, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said
here on Wednesday.
According to DG Tahir Wattoo, PHA staff have started planting marigold and French
marigold saplings along greenbelts this week. The roads where these flowers had
been planted include Gulberg Main Boulevard, Canal Road, Jail Road, Doctor's Hospital,
Gulberg Main Market, Ali Zeb Road, and Sabzazar Main Boulevard.
He said marigolds were prized for their bright blooms, low maintenance, and easy
cultivation, adding they were admired for their beauty, cultural value, and use in pest
control.
Among the three main types, French marigolds were compact, growing 6-12 inches tall,
and feature single or double flowers, he added.
Marigolds also play a significant role in Hindu rituals, used in various forms to honor deities.
Their saffron and orange hues symbolize renunciation and are offered as a mark of respect
and surrender. Garlands made of marigolds are commonly used to show reverence to gods
and goddesses.
Wattoo further announced that the PHA had also cultivated Indian Dahlia seedlings
in its Murree nursery. This week, the seedlings will be transferred to 12- and 14-inch pots.
Once fully grown, they will be showcased at PHA's annual floral exhibition, he added.
He added that the PHA is committed to transforming Lahore into a true city of gardens
and flowers, he added.
