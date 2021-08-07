UrduPoint.com

PHA Starts Preparation To Plant 10,000 Mango Trees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

PHA starts preparation to plant 10,000 mango trees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have started the preparation of 10,000 mango trees by sowing endocarp at its nurseries here on Saturday.

Irrigation Secretary Aamir Khattak while planting a tree at Shah Shams Park here said that mango trees were the identity of Multan which was being decreased day by day.

He said it would take two years time after sowing of mango endocarp to become a plant. He said that more fruit trees would be planted in the city in the coming days.

The secretary irrigation appreciated the efforts of PHA for making city green, adding that the irrigation department would also prepare saplings of fruit trees at its nurseries under Prime Minister Imran Khan's project of clean and green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Mango

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

37 minutes ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.