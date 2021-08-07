PHA starts preparation to plant 10,000 mango trees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have started the preparation of 10,000 mango trees by sowing endocarp at its nurseries here on Saturday.

Irrigation Secretary Aamir Khattak while planting a tree at Shah Shams Park here said that mango trees were the identity of Multan which was being decreased day by day.

He said it would take two years time after sowing of mango endocarp to become a plant. He said that more fruit trees would be planted in the city in the coming days.

The secretary irrigation appreciated the efforts of PHA for making city green, adding that the irrigation department would also prepare saplings of fruit trees at its nurseries under Prime Minister Imran Khan's project of clean and green Pakistan.