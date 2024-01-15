PHA Starts Renovation For Private Green Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) had launched renovation, designing, development
and maintenance service for private green areas.
Director General PHA Zameer Hussain, talking to the media on Monday, said that town
committees were also constituted for providing service and people could contact
at PHA help desk through telephone number 041-9200127 for designing, development,
maintenance and renovation of their lawns, commercial buildings and private parks.
The PHA would provide this service at very affordable charges, he added.
