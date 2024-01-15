PHA starts renovation for private green areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) had launched renovation, designing, development

and maintenance service for private green areas.

Director General PHA Zameer Hussain, talking to the media on Monday, said that town

committees were also constituted for providing service and people could contact

at PHA help desk through telephone number 041-9200127 for designing, development,

maintenance and renovation of their lawns, commercial buildings and private parks.

The PHA would provide this service at very affordable charges, he added.