PHA Starts Renovation & Maintenance Work Of Liaquat Bagh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PHA starts renovation & maintenance work of Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has started renovation and maintenance work of Liaquat Bagh with plantation of flowers to provide the residents of Rawalpindi a fragrant airy environment during the winter.

Hundreds of people used to visit the historic Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi daily due to its cultural importance and that was why the Authority had prioritized its maintenance, PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said in a statement issued here.

He said that the PHA always tried to ensure all respective arrangements in the iconic Liaquat Bagh which was the main centre of cultural activities in the city.

Plantation of winter flowers and flowering Trees was underway while pedestrian paths were also repaired with proper lights and sitting arrangements for the visitors, he added.

Ranjha reiterated that the PHA had been fulfilling its responsibilities to ensure state-of-the-art arrangements in Liaquat Bagh, which, besides cultural activities, was also a center of the city’s political activities.

