PHA Starts Repair, Renovation Of Big Clock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday started the repair and renovation of the big clock installed at Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh to restore the historical identity of the city of saints.

In line with special directives of the Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan, the beautification, renovation and repair work at the big clock continued with a rapid pace. The PHA had completed the plantation of marigold flowers and carpet around the clock under the beautification plan, however, the remaining work, including the installation of lights and others would be completed soon.

PHA Spokesman Jalaluddin said that the plantation of marigold flowers was in progress at parks, green belts and different intersections of the city while trimming of saplings and cleanliness was also being completed at a rapid pace at parks and green belts.

Different development projects were also underway at different parks. DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan had directed officers concerned to expedite the work for early completion of the development projects, Jalal added.

