PHA starts to grow Miyawaki forests on vacant land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has started growing of Miyawaki forests on all available vacant pieces of land in and around the government schools, colleges and other buildings in different parts of the city.

Reducing environmental pollution and helping to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Ten billion Tree Tsunami" a success, these forests will grow ten times faster than ordinarily planted trees.

Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain said this while reviewing the work being done for the promotion of Miyawaki forests in different schools including Islamia Boys High school Liaqatabad, Government Boys High School Saidpur Road and others on Sunday morning.

He said that under the guidance and directions of PHA Chairman Asif Mahmood, we are working with full attention and hard work. "No government-owned piece of land owned by schools, colleges and other departments in the city will be left uncultivated, our teams are working diligently to promote the Miyawaki Forest with making ensure that our efforts bring full fruit of hard work", he added.

He said that for this purpose, the staff of PHA and the responsible persons of the concerned government agencies would take full care of the plants and cultivate them.

Abid said that similarly PHA is involving the people in this campaign and they are being encouraged to plant saplings in and around their homes, offices and open spaces. For this purpose PHA is providing free of cost plants to the citizens. "PHA is cultivating and nurturing different species of plants and more than 100 kinds of flowers at its nurseries at large scale for the purpose", he mentioned. He said our target is to ensure that no place in the city is remaining empty of plants, trees and decorative flowers which is not used for any other purpose.