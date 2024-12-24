PHA Starts Up-gradation Of Models In Chowks
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday has initiated up-gradation of models installed at different crossings in the first phase.
According to Director General(DG),Dilawar Khan,new models are being installed in GTS Chowk,Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk,Station Chowk and Agriculture University Chowk.
He said that green areas are also being developed in the city and residents of the city would see a positive change in reference to the city's beautification.
He said that efforts are being made to make the city’s roads,green belts and crossings lush green.
