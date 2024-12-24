Open Menu

PHA Starts Up-gradation Of Models In Chowks

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PHA starts up-gradation of models in chowks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday has initiated up-gradation of models installed at different crossings in the first phase.

According to Director General(DG),Dilawar Khan,new models are being installed in GTS Chowk,Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk,Station Chowk and Agriculture University Chowk.

He said that green areas are also being developed in the city and residents of the city would see a positive change in reference to the city's beautification.

He said that efforts are being made to make the city’s roads,green belts and crossings lush green.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Recent Stories

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

4 minutes ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

27 minutes ago
 West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for IC ..

West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship

30 minutes ago
 EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewab ..

EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

42 minutes ago
 'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's pur ..

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

42 minutes ago
 Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and ..

Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..

2 hours ago
 France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

5 hours ago
 PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

14 hours ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan