PHA starts up-gradation of models in chowks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday has initiated up-gradation of models installed at different crossings in the first phase.

According to Director General(DG),Dilawar Khan,new models are being installed in GTS Chowk,Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk,Station Chowk and Agriculture University Chowk.

He said that green areas are also being developed in the city and residents of the city would see a positive change in reference to the city's beautification.

He said that efforts are being made to make the city’s roads,green belts and crossings lush green.