PHA steps to control dengue larvae growth

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is taking solid measures to control the growth of dengue larvae in the city.

Under the arrangements, all fountains installed in parks, at crossings and other places have been closed immediately besides drainage of stagnant water in green-belts and parks.

Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said on Monday that all staff have been made vigilant for surveillance of dengue larvae in 340 parks in the city and green-belts under the supervision of director Horticulture.