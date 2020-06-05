UrduPoint.com
PHA Striving Hard To Make City Green And Beautiful: DG PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said that the department was striving hard to make city green and beautiful by planting maximum trees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said that the department was striving hard to make city green and beautiful by planting maximum trees.

During his visit of different parks of the city here on Friday, DG PHA said that maximum tree plantation was being ensured at parks and green belts of the city.

He urged employees of the department to work hard in order to make clean and green Pakistan program successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Government orders regarding opening of parks for citizen would help promote healthy activities. He said that green belts of the city were being improved gradually.

Director Admin and Finance Robina Kosar and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

