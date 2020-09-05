PHA striving hard to make city green despite minimum resources: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makdhoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) striving round the clock to make city green despite minimum resources

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makdhoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) striving round the clock to make city green despite minimum resources.

Addressing a meeting held here at Circuit house, foreign minister said Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was making all possible efforts to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan program successful.

He lauded efforts of PHA for working round the clock to bring positive changes in city by planting maximum saplings and shady trees at parks, green belts and roads of the city.

FM Qureshi added that maximum tree plantation would not only control environmental pollution but also provide fresh atmosphere to the next generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Whip National Assembly, Malik Amir Dogar praised efforts of PHA for ensuring maximum facilities in all parks of the city, adding that it would provide best recreational spots to citizens.

He said rehabilitation work on different parks was also continued by the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Chairman PHA, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said tree plantation would bring positive changes in weather of the city and it would also provide pollution free environment to citizens.

He said plantation of 12 to 14 feet trees was continued and efforts were being made to plant maximum trees during the ongoing month.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Mohsin Raza Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.