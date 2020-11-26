UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'PHA Striving Hard To Provide Healthy Environment To People'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

'PHA striving hard to provide healthy environment to people'

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving hard to provide a healthy environment to the masses and all out efforts are being made for beautification of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving hard to provide a healthy environment to the masses and all out efforts are being made for beautification of the city.

All public parks were being upgraded so that the masses could be provided the best recreational and entertainment opportunities.

The authority will continue its efforts for beautification of the city, this was said by PHA chairman Syed Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani while talking to this scribe on Thursday. He added that efforts would also continue to improve beauty of the city.

He said the PHA was also replacing old plants with new saplings while condition of the city had also been changed now with greenery.

The PHA chairman said that besides horticulture work on Lahore Road, 120 models of flowers and butterfly were being installed while 80 had been installed.

He urged the masses to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean,saying that most of green belts and public parks had now been operational afterhorticulture works.

Related Topics

Lahore Road All Best

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Quwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Pandemic has changed everything&#039;, Presi ..

21 minutes ago

‘Zardari asks Maulana Fazl to get rid of Nawaz S ..

25 minutes ago

Georgian Government Introduces New Coronavirus Res ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS holds condolence reference for NTSA President ..

27 minutes ago

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.