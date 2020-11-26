'PHA striving hard to provide healthy environment to people'

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving hard to provide a healthy environment to the masses and all out efforts are being made for beautification of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving hard to provide a healthy environment to the masses and all out efforts are being made for beautification of the city.

All public parks were being upgraded so that the masses could be provided the best recreational and entertainment opportunities.

The authority will continue its efforts for beautification of the city, this was said by PHA chairman Syed Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani while talking to this scribe on Thursday. He added that efforts would also continue to improve beauty of the city.

He said the PHA was also replacing old plants with new saplings while condition of the city had also been changed now with greenery.

The PHA chairman said that besides horticulture work on Lahore Road, 120 models of flowers and butterfly were being installed while 80 had been installed.

He urged the masses to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean,saying that most of green belts and public parks had now been operational afterhorticulture works.