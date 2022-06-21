UrduPoint.com

PHA Striving Hard To Turn Lahore Into City Of Gardens: DG

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is making all possible efforts to enhance green areas in the provincial capital and turn Lahore into the city of gardens again.

These views were expressed by PHA Director General Umar Jhangir during his visit to different roads, parks and beautification projects in the city on Tuesday.

He directed the officers to further develop green belts on different roads and accelerate pace of work to complete ongoing projects.

He ordered the officers to complete renovation work in all parks as soon as possible and said all-out efforts were being made to increase beauty of the city and projects had also been launched under which beautification of entry and exit points will be ensured.

He urged the public to take an active part in plantation drives as collective efforts were needed to tackle environment related challenges.

Earlier, in charge zone-II Javeed Hamid gave a briefing to the DG about ongoing developmentand beautification projects.

