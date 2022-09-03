UrduPoint.com

PHA Striving To Beautify Sargodha City: DG

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Farid Ahmed said on Saturday that the Authority was striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of different city areas.

He was talking to APP here. Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan was also present.

The DG PHA said that all public parks were being upgraded by replacing old plants to improve recreational and entertainment facilities.

He said the PHA would be fully activated and all manpower would be put on work for beautification of city and proper maintenance of parks and greenbelts.

"All parks will be properly manned by the PHA guards in uniform with torches and whistles, while parks will be upgraded at night time to provide a secure environment to visitors," he said.

DG PHA Farid Ahmed apprised that daily inspections were being conducted all over the city to ensure that Sargodha city was transformed into an environment friendly green city with high standards of floriculture and horticulture landscaping .

