PHA Striving To Make City Green
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM
The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated an emergency project to transform Sargodha into a greener city
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated an emergency project to transform Sargodha into a greener city.
According to consultant Media PHA Shafqat Awan, the newly established Maintenance and Rehabilitation (M&R) branch, under the leadership of Assistant Director Architect Haris Ali Khokhar, is spearheading this initiative.
The PHA, led by Director General Taqueer Haider Kazmi, is focusing on revamping four major roads Lahore Road, Jail Road, Katchery Road, and Khushab Road.
The team is working tirelessly to beautify the green belts along these roads and plant a record number of saplings in cement-made flower beds on the dividers.
He said the DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Kazmi is personally monitoring these efforts to ensure tangible results. He emphasised that providing a healthy environment to citizens of Sargodha was a top priority.
The M&R branch is committed to transforming Sargodha into a model city and plans to continue plantation efforts even after the monsoon season,he said. By establishing the M&R branch and focusing on beautification projects, the PHA aims to enhance the city's green cover and provide a more pleasant living environment for its residents,the DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi vowed.
