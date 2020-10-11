UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Striving To Make City Green: DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

PHA striving to make city green: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ejaz Cheema has said that the Authority is striving to make the city lush green despite its limited resources.

In this connection, parks and green-belts are being renovated rapidly, she added.

Giving briefing to the parliamentarians, she said that a master plan was being implemented for beautification of the city. In this regard, new parks were being established in the city besides repairing and redesigning the existing intersections, chowks and their fountains.

She also briefed the participants about last three months performance and said that the PHA workers also not only concentrating on development works but they are also ensuring implementation on clean & green program under government vision.

Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar Gujjar presided over the meeting while Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MPA Shakeel Shahid, MPA Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

30 minutes ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

1 hour ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

1 hour ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.