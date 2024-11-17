Open Menu

PHA Striving To Prevent Smog: DG

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PHA striving to prevent smog: DG

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha is working on a war footing and playing it's key role in preventing the atmosphere from the harmful effects of smog.

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority Sargodha, Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi and media consultant PHA on Sunday informed APP that PHA was well aware of bad effects of smog on the city atmosphere and was striving hard to reduce it by gearing up the pace of tree plantation and expediting the speed of the greenbelt project.

Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi said that PHA teams were busy water spraying and planting saplings in parks and roadsides to increase greenery. Syed Touqeer said that he had cancelled staff holiday of Sunday and engaged them in smog preventive work. He appeal to citizens not to use smoky vehicles.

