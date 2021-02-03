UrduPoint.com
PHA Suspends Two Officials For Negligence Over Sculpture Issue Of National Poet

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:43 PM

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over sculpture issue of national poet

The authority says that a deputy director and an assistant director both have been found guilty of “inefficiency and negligence of duty” after criticism on the sculpture of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday suspended two officials after storm on social media regarding sculpture of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

According to statement issued by PHA, Authority’s Deputy Director Shah Nawaz Watto and Assistant Director Ghulam Sibtain were suspended with “immediate effect”.

“Both the officials have been suspended after being found guilty of “inefficiency and negligence of duty,” read the statement.

The development took place after the social media stirred a controversy regarding sculpture of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. The pictures of the sculptures went viral on social media.

The yesterday witnessed top trend on the sculpture of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani also tried to cool down the people who had been criticizing the sculpture on social media, saying that the gardeners built it in love and affection for national poet Allama Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal.

Taking to Twitter, Yasir Gillani said: “Dear, this is prepared by maalis at their own , they made it in sheer love for Iqbal and to pay homage from their heart. Authority didn't approve or even paid a single penny for it,”.

He wrote: “WE WILL ADDRESS IT but can anyone see from maalis eye's, their love and their عقیدت,”.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered the PHA officials to immediately remove the sculpture.

Following the orders, the authority suspended two officials and announced to replace the “controversial” sculpture with a new one to pay respect and homage to national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

