PHA Takes Over Underpass Horticulture Maintenance In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:57 PM
In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Lahore's urban infrastructure, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has assumed control of maintaining the horticultural beauty of underpasses across the city
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Lahore's urban infrastructure, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has assumed control of maintaining the horticultural beauty of underpasses across the city.
The move comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PHA and the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) on Thursday.
The signing ceremony, attended by Lahore's Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and the Director General of PHA and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, marked a significant step towards revitalising the city's underpasses. Expressing his enthusiasm, Commissioner Randhawa emphasised the agreement's potential to transform the urban landscape and enhance residents' quality of life.
Wattoo highlighted the collaborative nature of the project, stressing the importance of community input to ensure that the horticultural enhancements resonate with Lahore's unique character.
Additionally, two agreements were inked between the PHA and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, further solidifying PHA's responsibility for maintaining the city's green spaces.
The initiative underscores Lahore's commitment to sustainable urban development and promises a greener, more vibrant future for its residents.
Recent Stories
Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer
Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
Shorthanded Lakers stun Celtics, Maxey scores 51 in 76ers win
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
'Sandfishing' a risky lifeline in impoverished C.Africa
UN rights experts decry 'deliberate' killing of journalists by Israel in Gaza
Over 1.68 million voters to elect 4 MNAs, 9 MPAs in Karachi East district
Most markets advance after tech-fuelled Wall St surge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N will steer country out of economic quagmire: Dar11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief asks masses to wisely utilize election opportunity for country’s future21 minutes ago
-
District admin holds meeting to address relief cases following natural calamities21 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR27 minutes ago
-
Young boy killed in road mishap near Rangpur31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure uninterrupted electricity, security for general elections31 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in fuel prices41 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique appointed Dean of Sciences at UAJK51 minutes ago
-
President for promoting chess at grassroots levels, organizing tournaments51 minutes ago
-
30 magistrates checking prices in Narowal district daily51 minutes ago
-
SABS sports gala concluded1 hour ago
-
Police bust three bike-lifter gangs; arrest five1 hour ago