PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Lahore's urban infrastructure, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has assumed control of maintaining the horticultural beauty of underpasses across the city.

The move comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PHA and the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) on Thursday.

The signing ceremony, attended by Lahore's Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and the Director General of PHA and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, marked a significant step towards revitalising the city's underpasses. Expressing his enthusiasm, Commissioner Randhawa emphasised the agreement's potential to transform the urban landscape and enhance residents' quality of life.

Wattoo highlighted the collaborative nature of the project, stressing the importance of community input to ensure that the horticultural enhancements resonate with Lahore's unique character.

Additionally, two agreements were inked between the PHA and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, further solidifying PHA's responsibility for maintaining the city's green spaces.

The initiative underscores Lahore's commitment to sustainable urban development and promises a greener, more vibrant future for its residents.