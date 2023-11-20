Open Menu

PHA Takes Solid Step To Improve City's Beauty

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is taking solid steps to improve beauty of the city.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority was making efforts to renovate city parks. Under a project, the renovation work of ‘Al-Aqsa’ Park was being completed, she said.

PHA was planting saplings to improve the beauty of the city, she added.

On the directives of the Director General, the PHA Rawalpindi had also accelerated the process of producing plants and seedlings in the PHA nursery.

Special measures were also being taken to ensure the provision of best recreational and tourism facilities to the citizens, she informed.

In this regard, ornamental plants and saplings were being planted in various city parks to provide the best recreational facilities to the people.

The beautification and cleanliness work of Al-Aqsa Park would be completed soon, she added.

