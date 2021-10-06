PHA takes steps to beautify Multan: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Ejaz Hussain Janjua said they were taking effective initiatives to beautify the city.

Addressing to the official meeting arranged here Wednesday, he said tree plantation drive was continued in full swing, street lights were being installed to enhance beauty of the city.

He said that installation of bird houses on trees adjacent to Gol Bagh Park were almost completed.

Ejaz Janjua said PHA started already a grand cleanliness operation at the green belts during ongoing program of "Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" initiated by the provincial government.

However, he said major responsibility to ensure cleanliness lies on the citizens.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration to achieve the desired results.

He further said garbage containers and dustbins were installed at all parks and green belts for public facilitation.