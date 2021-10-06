UrduPoint.com

PHA Takes Steps To Beautify Multan: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

PHA takes steps to beautify Multan: Chairman

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Ejaz Hussain Janjua said they were taking effective initiatives to beautify the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Ejaz Hussain Janjua said they were taking effective initiatives to beautify the city.

Addressing to the official meeting arranged here Wednesday, he said tree plantation drive was continued in full swing, street lights were being installed to enhance beauty of the city.

He said that installation of bird houses on trees adjacent to Gol Bagh Park were almost completed.

Ejaz Janjua said PHA started already a grand cleanliness operation at the green belts during ongoing program of "Khidmat Apke Dehleez Par" initiated by the provincial government.

However, he said major responsibility to ensure cleanliness lies on the citizens.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration to achieve the desired results.

He further said garbage containers and dustbins were installed at all parks and green belts for public facilitation.

Related Topics

Bagh All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

6 minutes ago
 Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

15 seconds ago
 Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World ..

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World Cup season

39 seconds ago
 Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

41 seconds ago
 Two POs held in sargodha

Two POs held in sargodha

42 seconds ago
 Iran Received Signals From US on Readiness to Resp ..

Iran Received Signals From US on Readiness to Respect Iran's Interests in JCPOA ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.