PHA Taking Solid Steps To Beautify City Areas, Renovate Historical Sites

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:42 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is taking solid steps to beautify city areas, renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is taking solid steps to beautify city areas, renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments.

According to Director General (DG) PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, all available resources were utilized to achieve the plantation target set for monsoon plantation campaign 2021 which had helped reducing environmental pollution.

He said PHA in collaboration with the departments concerned under the Glorious Rawalpindi project was also taking solid steps for the betterment and beautification of the city.

PHA was striving to renovate public parks of the city besides carrying out plantation, he said adding, more facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks.

PHA had come up with a tree plantation plan on the banks of Nullah Leh while the tree-planting process was also extended to Soan River.

The campaign had helped trees sprout along the banks making the 14 kms stretch lush green, but also provide clean air to the people living in the surrounding area and significantly reduce temperature.

