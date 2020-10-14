UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Taking Steps For Beautification Of City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

PHA taking steps for beautification of city

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema has said that all available resources were being utilized for beautification of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema has said that all available resources were being utilized for beautification of the city.

Talking to media persons, she said that PHA had planted 30,000 saplings during the current monsoon season under a clean and green Punjab programme.

She said that all green belts on main roads had been cleared from encroachments.

She said that new parks had also been established in the city besides providing pleasant environment in different parks by removing heaps of rubbish.

DG PHA said establishment of complaint cell and public complaints received by the cell so far.

She also briefed the newsmen about the children library at Jinnah Garden, boundarywall of different parks, walking track and making operational fountains.

Related Topics

Punjab Media All From

Recent Stories

Dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine to Cost $ ..

1 minute ago

Consumer's confidence proportionate to reliability ..

1 minute ago

Good governance, merit, transparency atop govt's a ..

1 minute ago

Hawaldar Tanveer laid to rest

1 minute ago

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Praises Italy's Aim To Keep Constructive Ti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.