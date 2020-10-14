PHA taking steps for beautification of city

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema has said that all available resources were being utilized for beautification of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema has said that all available resources were being utilized for beautification of the city.

Talking to media persons, she said that PHA had planted 30,000 saplings during the current monsoon season under a clean and green Punjab programme.

She said that all green belts on main roads had been cleared from encroachments.

She said that new parks had also been established in the city besides providing pleasant environment in different parks by removing heaps of rubbish.

DG PHA said establishment of complaint cell and public complaints received by the cell so far.

She also briefed the newsmen about the children library at Jinnah Garden, boundarywall of different parks, walking track and making operational fountains.