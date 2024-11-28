Open Menu

PHA Taking Steps For City Beautification, Employees' Welfare: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said on Thursday that practical steps were being taken to make the city greener and more beautiful and ensure provision of legitimate rights to the employees.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the PHA office's lawn, the DG outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at alleviating employees' financial concerns and streamlining beautification efforts across Sargodha. He announced implementation of a phased programme to regularise employees, starting with contract staff, to boost their morale and enable them to perform their duties more effectively. He highlighted that the organisation is keen on extending additional facilities to the PHA workforce wherever possible.

Deputy Director Admin and Finance PHA Shafique Rehman Niazi lauded Kazmi's leadership, noting that the PHA had been playing a significant role in combating environmental pollution in Sargodha. He remarked that the regularisation of staff is a crucial step in ensuring the completion of projects in their true essence, contributing to the ongoing beautification and sustainability initiatives.

Zeeshan Akhtar Hayat, President PHA Employees Union, and Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, patron of the union, congratulated the DG on his exemplary efforts. They expressed optimism that the DG PHA would continue taking robust measures to strengthen the organization, enhance the city's beauty, and resolve employee issues effectively.

Related Topics

Sargodha Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

12 minutes ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

35 minutes ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

57 minutes ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

1 hour ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

1 hour ago
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

3 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan