PHA Taking Steps For City Beautification, Employees' Welfare: DG
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said on Thursday that practical steps were being taken to make the city greener and more beautiful and ensure provision of legitimate rights to the employees.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the PHA office's lawn, the DG outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at alleviating employees' financial concerns and streamlining beautification efforts across Sargodha. He announced implementation of a phased programme to regularise employees, starting with contract staff, to boost their morale and enable them to perform their duties more effectively. He highlighted that the organisation is keen on extending additional facilities to the PHA workforce wherever possible.
Deputy Director Admin and Finance PHA Shafique Rehman Niazi lauded Kazmi's leadership, noting that the PHA had been playing a significant role in combating environmental pollution in Sargodha. He remarked that the regularisation of staff is a crucial step in ensuring the completion of projects in their true essence, contributing to the ongoing beautification and sustainability initiatives.
Zeeshan Akhtar Hayat, President PHA Employees Union, and Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, patron of the union, congratulated the DG on his exemplary efforts. They expressed optimism that the DG PHA would continue taking robust measures to strengthen the organization, enhance the city's beauty, and resolve employee issues effectively.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December25 seconds ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk30 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi30 minutes ago
-
SP security Dera range visits Tank40 minutes ago
-
SP security Dera range visits Tank40 minutes ago
-
Under-20 hockey matches held in Nawabshah50 minutes ago
-
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog57 minutes ago
-
Preparations for 7th agriculture census reviewed1 hour ago
-
Acting Chairman lauds Islamic Relief's humanitarian efforts in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Jirga bans people’s movement after 09:00 p.m. in Bajaur1 hour ago