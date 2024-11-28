PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said on Thursday that practical steps were being taken to make the city greener and more beautiful and ensure provision of legitimate rights to the employees.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the PHA office's lawn, the DG outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at alleviating employees' financial concerns and streamlining beautification efforts across Sargodha. He announced implementation of a phased programme to regularise employees, starting with contract staff, to boost their morale and enable them to perform their duties more effectively. He highlighted that the organisation is keen on extending additional facilities to the PHA workforce wherever possible.

Deputy Director Admin and Finance PHA Shafique Rehman Niazi lauded Kazmi's leadership, noting that the PHA had been playing a significant role in combating environmental pollution in Sargodha. He remarked that the regularisation of staff is a crucial step in ensuring the completion of projects in their true essence, contributing to the ongoing beautification and sustainability initiatives.

Zeeshan Akhtar Hayat, President PHA Employees Union, and Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, patron of the union, congratulated the DG on his exemplary efforts. They expressed optimism that the DG PHA would continue taking robust measures to strengthen the organization, enhance the city's beauty, and resolve employee issues effectively.