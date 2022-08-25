PHA taking steps to beautify city: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Farid Ahmad on Thursday said the authority was striving hard to provide a healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of the city.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to various parks and Bonatical Garden.

He said all public parks were being upgraded to improve recreational and entertainment facilities,adding that new green belts were being developed in various areas of the city.

He urged people to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean.