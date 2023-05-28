UrduPoint.com

PHA Taking Steps To Beautify City: PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PHA taking steps to beautify city: PHA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi on Sunday said the PHA was striving to provide a healthy environment to people and efforts were being made for beautification of the city.

Talking to APP, he said that all public parks were being upgraded to improve recreational and entertainment facilities. He added during the current financial year, nine parks and 28 greenbelts were built in the city.

He urged people to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean.

