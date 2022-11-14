PHA task force start working to resolve public issues, Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the newly formed task force has started work to resolve public complaints regarding parks and green belts at the earliest.

During his visit to Ameerabad Park on Monday, the chairman PHA said that all possible efforts were being made to bring more improvement in facilities for masses at parks.

He said that a special task force has been formed in the department to resolve public complaints regarding parks at the earliest.

He said that efforts were being made on war footing to make the "Clean and Green Punjab", mission successful. He said that trimming of saplings and beautification work has been completed at the Ameerabad Park.

Janjua snubbed officers concerned over absence of security guards at the park and warned officers to perform their duties adding that absence from duty would not be tolerated at any cost.