UrduPoint.com

PHA Task Force Start Working To Resolve Public Issues, Janjua

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PHA task force start working to resolve public issues, Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the newly formed task force has started work to resolve public complaints regarding parks and green belts at the earliest.

During his visit to Ameerabad Park on Monday, the chairman PHA said that all possible efforts were being made to bring more improvement in facilities for masses at parks.

He said that a special task force has been formed in the department to resolve public complaints regarding parks at the earliest.

He said that efforts were being made on war footing to make the "Clean and Green Punjab", mission successful. He said that trimming of saplings and beautification work has been completed at the Ameerabad Park.

Janjua snubbed officers concerned over absence of security guards at the park and warned officers to perform their duties adding that absence from duty would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

27 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

29 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

39 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.