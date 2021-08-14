PHA, TDCP organize monsoon tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) jointly organized a monsoon tree plantation campaign here on Saturday at Murree Expressway and Kashmir Point.

A 'Clean and Green' Punjab walk was also organized on the occasion to spread awareness about importance of tree plantation campaign.

Under the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood planted a sapling on Murree Expressway.

Regional Manager TDCP, Director General PHA Rawalpindi, PHA officials and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The students also participated in the tree plantation drive and planted saplings. Clean and Green Punjab walk, led by Advisor to the CM, started from Kashmir Point and culminated at PIA Park.

The Advisor said that PHA Rawalpindi utilizing all available resources was going to achieve the target of 200,000 plants set by the Punjab government.

On the occasion, free saplings were also distributed among the citizens.