PHA Tent-pegging Championship Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) A two-day tent-pegging championship organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at the Fortress Stadium concluded here on Sunday.

More than 390 riders, including a group of female participants, representing 93 tent pegging clubs from across the country, took part in this event. This competition, known as the "Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship," was conducted in conjunction with the ongoing 'Lahore Lahore Aey' festival.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, Caretaker Minister for Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, at the venue.

During the closing ceremony, the minister presented prizes to the winning teams and individuals.

“Tent pegging is a traditional sport and the fearless competitors challenged each other with great skill,” Wattoo said. He was of the view that sports activities leave a positive impact on society. "PHA is committed to expanding opportunities for sports and recreational activities for the residents of Lahore," he added.

Thanking Wattoo, Ahmed Khan Niazi, a tent pegging club leader, said: "Our club members displayed exceptional prowess, and it was an honor to represent our club on such a prestigious platform."

Farah Daultana, an advocate for women's participation, emphasised: "The inclusion of a girls' group in this championship is a stride towards gender equality and empowerment. It sets an inspiring example for young girls everywhere."

