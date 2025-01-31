PHA Terminates Contract With Advertising Tax Collection Company
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has terminated its contract with the private company, Khaksar, which was responsible for collecting advertising taxes, due to violations of the agreement.
According to a spokesperson for the PHA, the contract, which was set to expire in June 2025, was ended prematurely following several breaches of the terms by the private company. The company violated the terms of the agreement on nine different occasions, prompting the Authority to take strict action. The private company was found to be overcharging citizens for advertising campaigns, collecting an illegal amount of Rs. 200 million.
Additionally, the company was also unlawfully charging for publicity boards, which were not part of the agreement.
The company was also in violation of Lahore High Court's orders.
Furthermore, the company exhibited unprofessional conduct towards the citizens and failed to provide the Authority with data on the amounts collected from citizens, as required by the agreement. Despite repeated warnings, the company failed to rectify its actions.
The PHA management has appealed to citizens to refrain from making payments for advertising campaigns, including billboards, streamers, and shop boards, to the private company. Any further payments made to the company will lead to legal action.
