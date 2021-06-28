PHA throwing 50,000 seed balls on bank of River Swan and Nullah Leh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

For the first time in Rawalpindi a plan has been made to grow plants on the banks of River Sawan and Nullah Leh by throwing seed balls for which 50,000 seed balls are being prepared under the supervision of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi and one lakh seed balls will be thrown till the monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :For the first time in Rawalpindi a plan has been made to grow plants on the banks of River Sawan and Nullah Leh by throwing seed balls for which 50,000 seed balls are being prepared under the supervision of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi and one lakh seed balls will be thrown till the monsoon.

This was stated by Director PHA Rawalpindi Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry in a meeting, adding said this decision has been taken by DG PHA Zaheer Anwar Japa to plant more trees in the city.

He said, about 12,000 seed balls have been thrown and volunteers besides PHA staff are also taking part in the campaign.

He said, two to three seeds of local trees will be planted in each seed ball.

He said, PHA had earlier tested seed balls in Murree area which was very successful and hoped that good results would be seen in Rawalpindi as well.

He said, seeds have already sprouted in most of the seed balls during the preparation phase and it is hoped that these seeds will find a conducive environment on the banks of Sawan River and NullahLeh.

He said, there was a danger of damage to these seed balls in case of heavy floods in Nullah Leh and Sawanriver. However, the chances of success of this experiment are very high.