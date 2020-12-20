UrduPoint.com
PHA To Arrange Gul-e-Daudi Exhibition On Dec 23

Sun 20th December 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalized preparations for Gul-e-Daudi exhibition to be held at Fort Qasim Bagh on December 23 (Wednesday).

The authority has prepared over 12, 000 flower mud pots for the exhibition along with dozens of variety of colorful flowers for the amusement of citizens.

Director General PHA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas along with PHA Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua inspected the preparations for the exhibition here on Sunday.

On the occasion, DG PHA said that PHA was conducting flower exhibition along with Tree-plantation for past many years and added that this tradition would be continued in future also.

He said that PHA was striving to provide recreational activities to citizens in winter season and preparations in this regard were in final stages.

DG PHA hailed the efforts of gardeners and Horticulture officials.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua urged the citizens to visit the exhibition by adopting Corona SOPs and added that there will be ban on entry into the exhibition without face mask.

He said that preparations for Gul-e-Daudi were continued for last many months and added that they would also arrange exhibition of other seasonal flowers.

