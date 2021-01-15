PHA to auction canteens of parks to increase self income

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction all canteens of city parks in order to increase self income of the department to overcome financial issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction all canteens of city parks in order to increase self income of the department to overcome financial issues.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas during a visit of different green belts alongwith Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Friday.

He said that advertisement for auction has been given in the newspapers.

He said that different steps were being taken to increase self income of the department and to overcome all financial issues.

He said that options were also being discussed for alternate source of income for the department.

DG PHA added that canteens were would made operational at all parks from where the citizens would get good quality food items.

He said that parks and green belts of the city were being made beautiful by the PHA while efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities in the parks.