UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Auction Canteens Of Parks To Increase Self Income

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:26 PM

PHA to auction canteens of parks to increase self income

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction all canteens of city parks in order to increase self income of the department to overcome financial issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction all canteens of city parks in order to increase self income of the department to overcome financial issues.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas during a visit of different green belts alongwith Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Friday.

He said that advertisement for auction has been given in the newspapers.

He said that different steps were being taken to increase self income of the department and to overcome all financial issues.

He said that options were also being discussed for alternate source of income for the department.

DG PHA added that canteens were would made operational at all parks from where the citizens would get good quality food items.

He said that parks and green belts of the city were being made beautiful by the PHA while efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities in the parks.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan logs 134 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 35 in earthquake in Indonesia' ..

4 minutes ago

UN official calls US designation of Houthis as ter ..

4 minutes ago

Schools Across Russia to Begin Returning to Offlin ..

4 minutes ago

French motorcyclist dies after Dakar Rally fall

9 minutes ago

Chinese team to turn 6.7 mln hectares of saline-al ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.