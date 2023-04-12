Close
PHA To Auction Entertainment Facilities, Wash Rooms At City Parks

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PHA to auction entertainment facilities, wash rooms at city parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan has decided to auction its entertainment and other services including zoo, games and washrooms at parks in the city.

Presiding over an auction review meeting here Wednesday, DG PHA Multan Asif Rauf Khan said that facilities to be auctioned included zoo and Go Cart entertainment services at Shah Shams park, animal cart ride service at Qasim fort besides washrooms in parks adding that an advertisement has already been given to newspapers.

Asif Rauf said that new washrooms would be built at all parks in the city saying it was a mandatory service that would be available in some parks where it was missing.

This auction would initially focus construction of washrooms in thirteen (13) parks in the city. He said, PHA would ensure a new zoo be developed at Shah Shams park and different games would be introduced at different parks through this auction.

He said, a large number of people visit Qasim fort every day and animal cart ride would provide good recreation to citizens.

Meeting also discussed ways to improve revenue generation for PHA to strengthen it further.

Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, and director marketing Hafiz Usama were present.

