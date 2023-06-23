Open Menu

PHA To Auction Fruit Of 180 Jamun Trees On July 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PHA to auction fruit of 180 jamun trees on July 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) would auction fruit of 180 trees of jamun in Jinnah Town and Madina Town, here on July 6, 2023.

A spokesman for PHA said on Friday that the jamun trees were situated on Jhang Road in a green belt from Chuhla bridge to Airport Chowk and in nursery of Chak No.

204-RB Canal Road.

The minimum reserve price for the auction was fixed as 360,000 and the fruit auction would be held at 11 a.m. in main PHA office, he added.

