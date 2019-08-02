PHA to auction nurseries, shops, canteens

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Friday decided to auction the nurseries, shops and canteens in order to generate revenue for the department.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Jangua and DG PHA Zahid Ikram expressed these views during visit to Madni Park and various green belts here on Friday.

Ijaz said shops, nurseries, handicraft bazaars of ladies park Gulgasht and canteens at Fort Qasim Bagh would be auctioned in August.

He said that revival of Madni Park and tree plantation at Green belt would be made through public-private partnership.

DG PHA Zahid Ikram said that strategy has been devised to improve the condition of parks and green belts in city.